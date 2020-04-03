Pennsylvania can now test for potential coronavirus cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says

To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, but the state is urging citizens to be prepared and help prevent the spread of the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania now has the ability to test for potential cases of COVID-19 in the state public health laboratory in Exton, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday.

The laboratory can test approximately 25 specimens a day, Levine said.

“The ability to test for potential cases of COVID-19 at our state lab allows us to better protect Pennsylvanians,” said Levine. “This is a very important step for us as we continue to work to provide timely updates. This testing now will allow us to receive results more quickly rather than waiting for the samples to be shipped to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, Levine added.

To be tested, potential cases must be seen by a clinician, have specimens taken, and have the specimens sent to the state lab for testing. These tests are not the same as rapid tests, which are done for health conditions like strep throat, Levine said.

Soon, private and commercial laboratories will be able to test for potential cases as well, which will increase the ability for testing to be done in Pennsylvania.

At this time, Levine said, all positive cases will be reported as presumptive positives, and will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 94,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, including more than 3,200 fatal cases. The United States has 128 cases, including 11 deaths.

The CDC said it expects more cases to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks, but is urging citizens to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important for families to be prepared, the CDC said.

“Since the start of this outbreak, we’ve taken a proactive approach to prepare and carefully monitor potential cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” Levine said. “As the CDC has said, we need to be prepared for community spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. We are working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county and municipal health departments have the resources they need to respond.”

To date, the Wolf Administration has:

Activated the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center to allow for enhanced response coordination;

Maintained communication and outreach with federal, state and local partners;

Provided symptom monitoring for residents returning to Pennsylvania from China;

Provided information to health care professionals, businesses and educational settings; and

Reviewing and adapting current pandemic flu plans for COVID-19.

“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our website, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account,” said Levine. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health, as well as the CDC’s website and social media channels.”

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to help stop the spread of viruses by:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched items.

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.