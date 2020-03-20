Pennsylvania Auto Auction set for April 14 canceled due to COVID-19

The State Department of General Services says the cancellation is in compliance with the Wolf administration's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is cancelling the auto auction scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 in compliance with Governor Tom Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The April auction was the second of six vehicle auctions scheduled for this year. The status of the auction slated for June 23 will be evaluated closer to the event date, if necessary, the Department said Friday.

Keep up to date on Commonwealth Auto Action information at the DGS Auto Auction Information page.