Pennsylvania Auto Auction set for April 14 canceled due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is cancelling the auto auction scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 in compliance with Governor Tom Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
The April auction was the second of six vehicle auctions scheduled for this year. The status of the auction slated for June 23 will be evaluated closer to the event date, if necessary, the Department said Friday.
Keep up to date on Commonwealth Auto Action information at the DGS Auto Auction Information page.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania visit, on.pa.gov/coronavirus.