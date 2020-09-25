PennDOT will resume Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program training classes

The free classes were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will resume and continue through the end of the year, PennDOT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Friday it will resume training classes in its Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program.

The statewide pilot program was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, PennDOT said. Classes will resume and continue through the remainder of the year, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

American Motorcycle Training, Inc., P&P Enterprises Inc./DBA Appalachian Cycles, Shaeffer’s Harley Davidson, and Total Control Training, Inc. are the first approved vendors that will provide motorcycle safety trainings, PennDOT said.

Classes operating under the PAMSP are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders. Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license.

Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with restriction prohibiting the operation a of 2-wheel motorcycle.

Classes will be scheduled through the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, weather permitting, at multiple training sites throughout Pennsylvania, PennDOT said.

Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations and additional information can be found at www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.

Additional classes and locations will continue to be added, according to PennDOT.

Considering COVID-19 health concerns, PennDOT will continue to offer a virtual motorcycle training course for individuals under 18 who are required by law to complete a department-approved motorcycle safety course before they can take the skills test and obtain their motorcycle license.