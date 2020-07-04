PennDOT reopens more rest stops across the state

Four opened on Monday, April 6 and one will reopen in Tuesday, April 7

PennDOT announces it is reopening indoor facilities at five additional rest areas across the state.

Extra cleaning and maintenance will be done at all reopened locations.

The following rest areas opened on Monday, April 6

Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 1;

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line;

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, .5 miles south of the New York state line;

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, .5 miles west of the New York state line

One rest area will reopen on Tuesday, April 7

U.S. 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line

All rest areas were temporarily closed on March 17, in response to Governor Wolf's mitigation guidance for COVID-19.

Twenty-eight rest stops have since been reopened: