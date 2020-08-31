PennDOT extends expiration dates for commercial drivers licenses and permits

Extension deadlines for non-commercial licenses, learner's permits, and camera cards expire today, PennDOT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents through September 30.

Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards will expire today, PennDOT said.

Effective today, the following products’ expiration dates will be extended:

Commercial learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through September 30, 2020;

Commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through September 30, 2020; and

Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME) for individuals who are a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020.