PennDOT announces additional Driver's License and Photo Centers will open Friday in yellow phase counties

Central PA PennDOT locations in Chambersburg and Lebanon are among those that will open Friday, with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that additional Drivers License and Photo Centers in counties that moved to the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation will reopen Friday.

The centers will adhere to restrictions on work and social interaction set by the Governor Tom Wolf administration, PennDOT said.

These re-openings are in addition to those previously announced on May 21, according to PennDOT.

The following driver license centers will reopen with limited services on Friday:

Chambersburg Driver License Center , 1320 Lincoln Highway East, Chambersburg;

, 1320 Lincoln Highway East, Chambersburg; Lebanon Driver License Center , 900 East Old Cumberland Street, Lebanon;

, 900 East Old Cumberland Street, Lebanon; Hazleton Driver License Center, 1052 South Church Street, Hazleton;

Schuylkill Haven Driver License Center, 972 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven;

Snydersville Driver License Center, 4218 Manor Drive, Snydersville; and

Wilkes-Barre Driver License Center, 1085 Hanover Street, Wilkes Barre.

Hours of operation at the above locations will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM will be designated times for customers 60 years or older, PennDOT said.

As the Driver License Centers open, they will offer limited services, PennDOT said.

Customers will be able to obtain the following services as they plan their visit to one of these centers:

Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions

Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, permit testing, ID card issuance, and related transactions

Photo license services

Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail

Medical-related testing

Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing

Starting Friday, the Riverfront Office Center at 1101 South Front Street in Harrisburg will be open for motor vehicle services only, PennDOT said. The Driver License and Photo License Centers located at the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center will remain closed, and customers will be temporarily redirected to the Summerdale Driver and Photo License Center on 429 North Enola Road, Enola.

The Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center will be open from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM will be designated for customers 60 years or older, PennDOT said.

Customers will be able to obtain the following motor vehicle services as they plan their visit to the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center:

Titles

Registration renewals and restorations

For a list of driver license and photo license centers that will be open during the yellow phase, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the Driver License Center.

In an effort to support social distancing and reduce initial volume and demand at driver license centers, the following customer services will not be initially available:

Non-commercial road testing

REAL ID applications and transactions, however, pre-verified customers can apply for REAL ID online

Transactions or services that can be completed online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

In all reopened driver license centers, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Customers will be prescreened and asked brief questions regarding any potential symptoms of COVID-19

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility

Seating will be reduced at all Driver License Centers to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.

As PennDOT reopens driver license and photo license centers, services will be in high demand, and customers should expect longer than normal waits, PennDOT said.

PennDOT staff will work with each customer when they arrive to plan their visit, with additional staff serving as greeters to screen documents and provide information for a smooth and safe transaction as possible.

PennDOT said it apologizes for this inconvenience and appreciates customers’ understanding during this transition.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates.

There are no additional fees for using online services.