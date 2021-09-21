Penn State University suspends 117 students for failing to provide proof of vaccination or missing weekly COVID-19 testing

The affected students will not be permitted to attend classes, visit campus, or attend university-related activities like football games, the school said.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University has suspended 117 students who are either unvaccinated and haven't had their required weekly COVID-19 test or haven't provided proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, the university announced this week.

The students have been put on temporary suspension after missing several consecutive weeks of testing, the university said.

Suspended students who live on the campus at University Park must also find other temporary housing arrangements, according to the school.

Penn State has previously said it is not mandating COVID-19 vaccination for students, choosing instead to "heavily incentivize" it while requiring weekly testing for those who have not uploaded proof of their vaccinations.

About 86% of University Park students have submitted proof of vaccination, according to the university's latest numbers.

Penn State said the temporary suspensions are a last resort. The school said it has reached out to the affected students with weekly emails, and last week contacted every student who has missed three consecutive weekly tests by phone.

Those actions, the school said, "brought several hundred students into compliance."

The 117 students currently suspended will only have their sanctions lifted by submitting proof of vaccination or by completing a COVID-19 test, the school said.