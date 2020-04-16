Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center joins international trial for COVID-19 drug

An international clinical trial will evaluate whether Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral drug, could be used to treat COVID-19

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is taking part in an international clinical trial to evaluate whether Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral drug, could be used to treat COVID-19.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is running the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial at 75 sites around the world, with 440 expected participants.

Originally developed to treat Ebola, Remdesivir has already been tested against other viruses, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

“This agent has also been tested against MERS and SARS in animal models, so we were very hopeful that it might work against this particular virus that’s causing COVID-19,” said Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious disease specialist at Penn State Health.

The drug works by mimicking parts of the virus’ RNA, stopping its ability to replicate.

“That's important to know,” Dr. Paules said. “Because we may find as more data emerges that there’s a time point where you have to get this medicine by to really have an effect.”

Eligibility is limited to adults age 18 and older who have been admitted to Hershey S. Medical Center with COVID-19.

Patients can receive up to 10 infusions, depending on how their condition changes;.

Penn State Health’s part of the trial began just over a week ago, Dr. Paules said, and everal people are already enrolled at the medical center.

The drugmaker of Remdesivir, Gilead, provided input on the study design, but is not running the clinical trial. Gilead is currently running two Phase 3 clinical studies on its own.

Results on the efficacy of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 are expected to start coming in within a few weeks, Dr. Paules said.