Penn State Hershey Medical Center quarantines entire nursing class after six students test positive for COVID-19

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Penn State College of Medicine and College of Nursing at Hershey Medical Center has quarantined 144 nursing students after six of them tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 4, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The infected students had arrived at the Medical Center for an upcoming clinical rotation, the spokesperson said. None of them had started the rotation, so contact with any patients has been extremely limited, ccording to the spokesperson.

It is believed they contacted the virus while in the community, the spokesperson said.

"The College of Medicine and the College of Nursing, with support from University leadership, consulted Hershey Medical Center infectious disease experts and decided to quarantine the entire nursing student cohort as of Sept. 4 for at least 10 days," the school said in a statement. "Because of how quickly this virus spreads, and how many people can be asymptomatic carriers, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and to minimize further spread to students or patients.

"All 144 nursing students are quarantined in their housing — the majority on the College of Medicine campus — and will be tested for COVID-19. Results of those tests will determine if further quarantine is needed.