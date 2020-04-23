Penn State Health says it's safe to come to the hospital for treatment

Penn State Health has seen a decrease in emergency patients out of fear of COVID-19, and people are putting themselves at risk for more damage by not going

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Health providers say they have seen people express that they're scared to come to hospitals because of COVID-19, even for emergency treatment for things like strokes.

Dr. Kevin Cockroft, Co-Director of Penn State Stroke Center, said hospitals are safe and people are putting themselves at risk for more damage if they don't go for something serious.

"It's probably safer to come to the hospital than it is to go to your local grocery store," Dr. Cockroft said.

