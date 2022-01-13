Penn State Health revises visitation and masking guidelines

Effective immediately, adult patients are allowed one visitor per day, and pediatric patients are allowed two visitors per day. Masks are required for everyone.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Penn State Health has revised its patient visitation and masking guidelines in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the health system, according to a statement from the medical center.

Effective Jan. 13, adult patients may have one visitor per day, and pediatric patients may have two visitors per day at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, and Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

Everyone who enters these facilities will be required to wear a medical-grade mask, such as a surgical mask, at all times and maintain social distancing guidelines. If you do not have a medical-grade mask, one will be provided to you.

These changes apply to patients without COVID-19, and visitors who are not displaying COVID-19 symptoms, also according to the statement.

Current visitation restrictions will remain in place for COVID-19 patients. iPads will, however, still be made available for visitation purposes.

If you're interested in having a COVID-19 screening virtually, click here. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms is encouraged to use the service.