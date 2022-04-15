Penn State Health lifts visitation restrictions due to falling number of COVID-19 patients

Under the revised guidance, the health system will allow visitors for all adult and pediatric inpatients and outpatients between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The dropping number of COVID-19 patients across its health system has prompted Penn State Health to lift many of its visitation restrictions for family, support people, and friends, the healthcare system announced Friday.

The new guidelines take effect on Monday, April 18 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

Under the revised guidance, the health system will allow visitors for all adult and pediatric inpatients and outpatients between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with some exceptions, including:

This revised guidance applies to patients without COVID, Penn State Health said.

Inpatient units may restrict visitation for patients at any time to ensure safety and privacy at the discretion of the care team.

Penn State Health said it will no longer screen visitors for COVID-19 at entrances. Inpatient units with high-risk or immunocompromised patients at acute care facilities may screen visitors at their discretion.

Everyone entering the facilities will be required to wear a medical-grade mask – such as a surgical mask – at all times.

Visitors may wear a cloth mask only if it is covered with a medical-grade mask. Penn State Health facilities will provide surgical masks to any patients or visitors who do not have one upon arrival.

Penn State Health offers virtual screenings for COVID-19 through its telehealth service, Penn State Health OnDemand.

Anyone with concerns they may have COVID-19 may use the service to talk directly with a provider who can evaluate symptoms and make care recommendations.