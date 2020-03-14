Penn State Health implements temporary visitation restrictions on hospital campuses

Patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey can only have two visitors at a time.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Penn State Health is enacting temporary changes to hospital visitation guidelines at facilitates in Dauphin and Berks counties to ensure safety while providing high quality care during the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a news release.

Patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey can only have two visitors at a time.

At Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, adult patients may have one visitor at a time, and pediatric patients may have two visitors at a time.

Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed at either hospital campus.

To best protect patients and staff, the health system asks that visitors with fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat or body aches should not visit either facility at this time.