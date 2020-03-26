Penn State Health accepts drop-off donations of key supplies during COVID-19 outbreak

Penn State Health has plans in place to manage patients with special illnesses while safeguarding patients, hospital visitors, healthcare workers, and the community.

HERSHEY, Pa. — As of Thursday, March 26, Penn State Health will have the ability to accept drop-off donations of key supplies from the community at large.

“As we face an unprecedented and challenging time, not just in our community but across the world, I have been encouraged by the kindness, generosity and collaboration that demonstrate our shared commitment to putting the needs of others ahead of our own," said Steve Massini, Penn State Health CEO.

"Many businesses, civic organizations and individual members of the community have asked if they can donate personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to help us respond to COVID-19,” Massini said. “While Penn State Health currently has what we need to protect our health care workers and care for our patients, events are changing rapidly and we know we could experience shortage issues in the future. We are pleased to announce that we have begun accepting drop-off donations of critical supplies from the community. We would like to thank everyone for their tremendous support during this evolving outbreak.”

To ensure doctors, nurses and other staff treating COVID-19 patients remain safe and healthy, Penn State Health has distributed PPE and patient hygiene kits to all clinic and practice sites. In addition, Penn State Health continues to adopt best practices in its ongoing commitment to safety and high-quality care for its communities.

“We expect the number of coronavirus patients needing hospitalization to increase over the coming weeks, and we are calling on the public to help us keep our health care workers safe,’’ Massini said. “Protecting everyone on the frontlines of patient care is crucial to maintaining the health of our community.’’

While Penn State Health appreciates the community support, residents are reminded to follow the changing guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office about leaving their homes for nonessential travel. Individuals are encouraged to consolidate their essential trips with drop-off activities.

For information about what, when and where to donate, visit Penn State Health's Community page.