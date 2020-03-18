Penn State extends remote-only classroom policy through end of spring semester

The university said spring commencement ceremonies have also been postponed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University announced Wednesday that it is extending its policy of holding remote-only classes through the end of the spring semester and will administer examinations remotely.

The decision is "based on evolving federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans announced by Gov. Tom Wolf around the growing coronavirus pandemic and global efforts underway to stop its spread," the university said on its website.

Spring commencement ceremonies will also be postponed "while the University explores options for celebrating the achievements of our students," Penn State's statement said.

These decisions align with recommendations from the federal government that call for restricting of all gatherings of more than 10 people, the university said.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students, and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “However, as the world works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, these decisions must be made with public health at the forefront along with the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff, their families, and our local communities.”

Penn State said it will soon announce a schedule for students to return to campus to move out of their on-campus residence halls. The announcement will include specific information and detailed instructions regarding the schedule. Until that time, students will not be able to enter their on-campus residences, the school said.

“The University will also work with local authorities, landlords, and student leaders, where we can, to develop strategies to minimize the impact of students returning to our communities to retrieve personal belongings,” said Barron. “We encourage all students to be patient as they await further guidance and support.”

The University said it will release more information regarding questions about room and board refunds, on-campus jobs, internships, research projects, and other topics.

“We also know that this is causing significant distress for many in our Penn State family, for a variety of reasons," Barron said. "Please know, while we are not together physically, we are here to support you virtually in any way we can.