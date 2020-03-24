Penn State confirms first COVID-19 case on main campus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University announced Tuesday that the first COVID-19 case on the University Park campus has been confirmed.
The majority of the university's campus community is working and learning remotely through the end of the spring semester, the announcement said. The university did not say whether the infected person was a student, staff, or faculty member.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has protocols for testing, announcing and advising cases – including contact tracing – along with individuals’ healthcare professionals, Penn State said in the announcement.
RELATED: Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 207 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 851
It is up to public health authorities to determine what information is shared publicly in the interest of public health and in accordance with relevant privacy requirements.
Penn State has protocols in place and isolating anyone who is suspected of having COVID-19 as well as follow up with any individuals with any individuals who may have been exposed.
For the latest updates and information about Penn State’s response to the ongoing coronavirus situation, visit psu.edu/virusinfo.