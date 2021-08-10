Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine use saliva swab to determine severity of Covid-19 in kids

The study launched in January of 2021, is looking at Cytokines and MicroRNA's in saliva in children under the age of 18.

YORK, Pa. — Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine are trying to identify a rapid and non-invasive way to tell whether a child that has been infected with Covid-19, is at risk for severe symptoms that might land them in an intensive care unit.

These biomarkers may control the inflammation in the body of the infected and would help doctors determine the seriousness of the disease, experts say.

“As a general pediatrician, that’s important to me because I've seen a lot of children with Covid-19 over the last several months, and it’s sometimes difficult to predict for parents whether what looked like just early cold or upper respiratory symptoms might progress to something more severe," said Steven Hicks, a Pediatrician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

The saliva swab is placed under the tongue of the child for 10 seconds, and then when it comes out researchers analyze the sample in a machine that provides them with an answer in under an hour.

Researchers found in an initial analysis of 150 children that levels of two cytokines were higher in those with severe Covid-19 compared to those without severe infection.

“The study involves analysis of an entirely different molecule type, alongside cytokines, and those are molecules called MicroRNA and when we put those molecules together, MicroRNA and Cytokines, we get accuracies of above 90% for predicting severe Covid-19," said Hicks.

If there’s a strong possibility that a case of Covid-19 might become severe, doctors would admit the child into the hospital.

“So that if their respiratory status, their breathing started to kind of trend downhill, there’ll be professionals right on hand to help intervene," said Hicks.

Their hope is to enroll 400 children in the study and then go to the FDA for approval.

“We expect to have enrolled our 400 participants right around the end of this calendar year, and then finished analyzing the data in early 2022, and then are hopeful that a test can be implemented or approved by the end of next calendar year," said Hicks.