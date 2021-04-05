Penn Medicine LG Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at 3 locations later this month

The clinics, which will accept walk-in appointments for anyone age 16 and older, will be held in Peach Bottom, Paradise, and downtown Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 4.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced it will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this month.

The clinics will offer free walk-in vaccinations to anyone age 16 or older, the healthcare system said.

Clinics will be held at the following times and locations:

2 to 6 p.m. Mondays, May 10, 17 and 24 : Robert Fulton Fire Co., 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom

: Robert Fulton Fire Co., 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, May 12, 19 and 26 : The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise

: The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 13, 20 and 27: Carter & MacRae Elementary School, 251 S. Prince St., Lancaster

The clinics will offer free first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, LG Health said. The second dose will be scheduled at the time the first dose is given. Minors ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“These clinics are part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who might be experiencing barriers to accessing the vaccine,” said Alice Yoder, LG Health Executive Director, Community Health. “We are grateful to our community partners for working with us to offer the vaccine at convenient locations throughout Lancaster County.”