PEMA plans ahead to mitigate COVID-19 impact in the commonwealth

Daily adjustments are made as the virus continues to spread, with new challenges as we approach the estimated peak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Randy Padfield, addressed the new and developing challenges for the agency as the virus continues to spread across the commonwealth.

"A lot of what we're doing is in uncharted territory. The situation changes daily," Padfield said.

As more and more cases are diagnosed, the agency is working with the Department of Health and local government agencies to mitigate the spread. This includes developing potential alternative care facilities for those diagnosed with the virus as numbers continue to rise in an attempt to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

"Make a hospital out of something that was at one point in time or something we can use in sub-acute care for larger numbers," Padfield said. "They can take hotels and make a health care setting."

The department notes rural areas, though less hard hit than the cities as of this point, are still at risk--particularly because of a lack of testing.

"We're worried about case transmission. There are challenges related to testing. Just because we have less case count in those areas, there's not less prevalence," Padfield said.

And because of the geography of the rural areas, mitigation plans change.

"The rural health plan is a little different. Building capabilities in those areas will be challenging, but we can add space, if they have space in the hospital, we can add equipment to augment capability," Padifeld said.

Another factor completely out of the department's control is the calendar. Severe weather season now is in full swing. Director Padfield noted, should you find yourself in a severe weather situation that requires shelter, put your immediate concerns in coordination with social distancing efforts to stay safe.

"There's no universal approach to that. Adapt those principles to fit any situation," Padfield said.

The department said they do have capability to open shelters to house those displaced by severe weather and more, while keeping appropriate social distancing mitigation efforts in place.

Furthermore, Secretary Padfield noted that, as of now, the commonwealth is in a good place for supplies as we approach the dreaded peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state has a cache of ventilators and has put in requests to the federal government to further the supply going forward. Pennsylvania has supplies going out and coming in, as they continuously monitor the "burn rate," or the rate at which supplies are being used in reference to COVID-19 cases each and every day.

The overall outlook is still optimistic, but cautious.