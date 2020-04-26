x
Parisians defy lockdown by dancing, briefly, in the street

Nathan Sebbagh has been thanking medics and trying to keep people’s spirits up with half-hour hip-shaking musical selections on Saturday evenings.
Credit: AP
FILE - In tis file photo dated Friday, April 24, 2020, a man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks along the Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Some Parisians broke into dance Saturday April 25, 2020, to break their coronavirus lockdown, as Nathan Sebbagh played music from his balcony, but he drew criticism and police gave him a talking to after a small but frisky crowd gathered and danced under his apartment. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, FILE)

PARIS, France — The itch to dance, to break out of coronavirus lockdown and bust a few moves in the fresh air, out on the street, has proved too strong for some to resist in Paris after weeks of staying home. 

Video of Parisians dancing in the street this weekend, some wearing face masks, triggered buzz and criticism on social networks and an apology Sunday from the out-of-work theater technician who blasted the music from his balcony. 

Nathan Sebbagh has been thanking medics and trying to keep people’s spirits up with half-hour hip-shaking musical selections on Saturday evenings. But his goodwill gesture this weekend became a victim of its own success. Police knocked at his door and gave him a ticking off after a small but frisky crowd gathered and danced under his balcony.

