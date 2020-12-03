Paradise Township supervisors urge organizers to cancel Saturday's Gordonville Fire & EMS Mud Sale

The annual event, scheduled for Saturday, poses a risk of spreading the coronavirus, the Lancaster County township's supervisors said Thursday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is urging organizers of the annual Gordonville Fire & EMS Mud Sale to cancel the event, which is scheduled for Saturday.

In a press release issued Thursday, the board said that though there are no confirmed cases in Lancaster County, it is "a matter of time" before COVID-19 reaches the area.

"Now is the time we need to do all we can to impede the spread of the virus into our community," the board said in its release.

The Mud Sale is an annual event that attracts thousands of attendees from both in and outside Lancaster County -- including regions that have seen increasingly high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, the board said.