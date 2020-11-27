Pandemic replaces free public Thanksgiving dinners with takeout events

Many Thanksgiving traditions looked a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic replaced free public Thanksgiving dinners with takeout events this year.

Many Thanksgiving traditions looked a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. A Pennsylvania stay-at-home advisory and capacity restrictions limited both private gatherings and public dinners.

At St. Philip the Apostle Church in Millersville, the annual free Thanksgiving dinner could no longer be held in person.

Switching to a drive-through take-out event was a huge switch for Charlie Sauer, a member of the church’s Knights of Columbus chapter and organizer of the dinner.

Sauer has been helping organize the dinner for 36 years, now along with his offspring as a three-generation tradition of service.

This year’s dinner, however, became just one more tradition put on hold by COVID-19.

“The main thing is to feed people. We may not have as nice a dinner on Thanksgiving,” Sauer said. “The secondary thing, which we've always strived for, is the camaraderie and the fellowship to get people here that may not have much family around, but obviously this year that's not possible.”

Instead of serving meals at tables, volunteers boxed up and distributed meals to-go.

“It's very efficient. We don't need nearly as many people,” Sauer said.

The prep work began days in advance.

Meal recipients had to register in advance, so organizers knew exactly how much food they would need.

They ended up cooking up 30 turkeys to serve 750 meals.

“Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, a piece of pie and a little piece of cranberry sauce,” Sauer said.

Those who lined up in their cars to receive meals said they still felt they had a lot for which to be grateful.