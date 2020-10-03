Palmyra Middle School student was not exposed to coronavirus, CHOP officials tell family

The student visited a Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia facility where a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6.

LEBANON, Pa. — The family of a Palmyra Area School District student who was potentially exposed to COVID-19 while visiting the Children's Hospital of Philadephia March 6 has been told by hospital officials that their child did not have the potential for exposure, the school district said Tuesday in a letter to parents, faculty and staff.

The school district said it is working to confirm with CHOP that the student has been cleared by medical professionals.

The district said Monday that the student had been placed in voluntary quarantine out of an abundance of caution. On Tuesday morning, the district said, the family reported that they were contacted directly by CHOP officials, who told them there was no potential for exposure.

In its announcement, the school district did not say whether the student was out of voluntary quarantine.

"As a school district we are in constant communication and planning for various scenarios that could present themselves as our society works through this public health concern," the letter said. "The health and safety of our students and staff remain Palmyra Area School District's top priority."