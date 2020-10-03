x
Palmyra Area Middle School student possibly exposed to coronavirus

The student has shown no symptoms and the family has agreed to self quarantine the student for 14 days as a precaution
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Palmyra Area Middle school student may have been in contact with COVID-19 during a trip to a healthcare facility in the Philadelphia area. 

According to a release the district posted on its website, the potential exposure happened on Friday, March 6 when the student visited a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility where a staff member was diagnosed. 

The student is not showing any signs of illness, but will be self quarantined for 14 days as a precaution. 

The Lebanon County Department of Health told the district that the student poses no risk of transmission since they are showing no symptoms. 

The district will be open tomorrow, an a thorough cleaning of all six schools and the buses will be done prior to school tomorrow.  