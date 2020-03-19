PA Turnpike service plazas will re-open Friday

The service plazas' indoor restrooms will be open 24 hours, while limited food options will be available for takeout only, the PA Turnpike Commission said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Thursday that it will re-open all 17 of its service plazas beginning Friday morning.

It's a reversal of the closure of all service plazas the Turnpike Commission announced earlier this week.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours, the Commission said. Outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for approximately one week.

Limited food options will be available at all service plazas starting Friday at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for take-out only, the Commission said. (Thereafter, and until further notice, food will be served from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. except at North Midway and Valley Forge locations which will offer food 24/7, according to the Commission.)

All service plazas will have limited staffing for the safety of the employees of HMS Host and 7-Eleven, which operate the PA Turnpike service plazas.

Fuel and all convenience stores inside the service plazas will continue to remain open 24 hours a day.

For more information on service plazas, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/pdfs/travel/PTC_Service_Plaza_Guide.pdf.

REMINDERS:

The PA Turnpike is not accepting cash or credit cards at its “ticket system” interchanges. This is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike’s TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points.

Cash tolls will still be in place on the Mon-Fayette Expressway (PA Turnpike 43) via the current Automated Payment Machines.

All those with special hauling permits for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles (Class 9) will still be able to travel the PA Turnpike. However, they must follow modified procedures during the temporary all-electronic tolling period. All customers in this category must print and carry a hard copy of the approved permit. Tolling personnel at designated interchanges will be available to assist with the appropriate lane assignments. All haulers must apply for a permit within two weeks of the anticipated travel day.

All scheduled construction projects have been halted at this time to keep customers moving, as well as, to limit worker interaction.