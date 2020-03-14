Pa Public Utility Commission prohibits residential utility termination

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille signed an emergency order prohibiting electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and steam utility terminations.
The order will stay in place as long as the Proclamation of Disaster issued by Governor Wolf is in effect.
“I believe that issuance of an emergency order is appropriate under the unique circumstances,” said the emergency order signed by Chairman Dutrieuille. “It is beyond argument that the provision of public utility service is necessary for the safety of the public. This is especially the case under the current challenges that resulted in the Proclamation of a pandemic emergency.”