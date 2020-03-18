PA National Guard stands at the ready to help the state respond to coronavirus outbreak

The Guard is already working closely with Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency, with soldiers and experts working side by side to assist in planning strategies

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers are standing ready to help Pennsylvania as the state responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Guard is already working closely with Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency, with soldiers working side by side with experts to assist in planning strategies.

“We have several subject matter experts that are embedded in the planning cells at PEMA,” said LTC Keith Hickox of the Pennsylvania National Guard, who added the soldiers who are embedded have an expertise at planning. “I’ve heard great positive feedback from some of the other state employees that are over there that are very impressed with how well our service members are able to plan very detailed missions."

This week, Pennsylvania National Guardsmen helped 38 Pennsylvania residents who had been quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. The group was flown to the Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, and then driven to their homes throughout the commonwealth by Guardsmen.

The residents, who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship prior to their quarantine, have been determined to be asymptomatic but will remain in isolation until test results are returned.

“One of the most important National Guard missions is to support our own communities,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. “Assisting and serving our fellow neighbors is a very personal effort as this is where we live. We are all in this together.”

Precautions are also being taken at Fort Indiantown Gap to protect the health of soldiers. Training exercises that involve social scenarios have been scaled back.

“Primarily the only training that is going on is directly tied to mobilizations, deployments that are upcoming,” said Hickox. “You can see the helicopters flying around here. They’re pretty, our air crews are pretty socially distant.”

Hickox said the Pennsylvania National Guard is prepared in case they would need to respond further by helping to move supplies or even assisting in getting people like doctors to hospitals that are in need of help.

“Despite the scenario being drastically different than a snowstorm or a flood response, the task, the type of tasks that we can be called to perform are really not that different,” said Hickox.