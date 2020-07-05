PA leaders fear families are not taking advantage of all available food resources

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to apply for food assistance programs, like SNAP benefits. State leaders say the programs are designed for 'times like these.'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many families are struggling to feed their families. Since March, 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment. Food banks are nearly buckling under the weight of a 65% surge in demand, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Despite all of this, the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has not seen a rush of new applications. Teresa Miller, Secretary of the State Department of Human Services (DHS), said monthly enrollment data for March show a one percent increase in new SNAP participants.

First Lady Frances Wolf believes the stigma around accessing food assistance programs is blocking many families from seeking help.

“What is very clear at this moment is that now, more than ever, people quite simply need help,” Wolf said.

Department of Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding, said the SNAP program can serve nine meals for every one meal the Food Bank serves. He dismissed any concerns that a food shortage will impact these charitable programs.

“In terms of total product and food reserve, I think we’re in a pretty good place at the moment,” said Secretary Redding.

Despite the mounting impact of COVID-19, income limits and household eligibility requirements for SNAP benefits have not changed. The Department of Human Services has requested a number of waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) denied the state’s request to waive student requirements for SNAP. The federal assistance program requires students who attend college at least half-time to work 20 hours per week to qualify.

The state also requested a waiver to help children who would otherwise be receiving free and reduced price meals at school.

“We’ve been looking to, through SNAP and through the EBT process, get payments to families to cover those meals since those meals are not covered through the school,” said Teresa Miller, Secretary of the State Department of Human Services (DHS).

Secretary Miller is hoping that waiver will be approved within the next couple of days. At the end of April, DHS applied to participate in the USDA’s pilot program that allows SNAP beneficiaries to buy food online and have it delivered. The state is waiting to hear back on that waiver.