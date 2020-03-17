PA extends COVID-19 mitigation efforts to entire state

Effective Tuesday, all bars and restaurants must close their dine-in facilities, and all non-essential businesses are strongly urged to close, for two weeks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf extended COVID-19 mitigation efforts from five counties to the entire state March 16. Effective Tuesday, all bars and restaurants must close their dine-in facilities, and all non-essential businesses are strongly urged to close, for two weeks. The strong measures aim to slow the spread of coronavirus through the state.

“This is not a decision I take lightly at all,” Gov. Wolf said. “It`s one that I`m making because medical experts believe it is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients.”

Two days earlier, these mitigation efforts were mandatory only at Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Monroe Counties.

Eight other states have imposed similar restrictions.

Under the governor’s order, restaurants can stay open, but for takeout and delivery business only. Restaurants across the state may be facing huge losses. Employees at Palumbo’s Italian Eatery in Harrisburg said they were already noticing fewer customers.

“It`s going to have an impact on business for sure because people are going to be scared to walk out,” said Fabio Mannino, Palumbo’s manager.

All Mannino can do is wait, and hope people still come in over the next two weeks.

“We`re going to put up all the chairs and serve people only for takeout,” he said.

Though millions will be unable to meet in large groups or eat at restaurants for two weeks, Gov. Wolf asked people to support their friends, family and neighbors during this difficult time. He suggested calling or videochatting loved ones.

“Community is important right now because we`re all going to have to work together to get through this,” Gov. Wolf said. “So please stay calm. We`re going to get through this.”