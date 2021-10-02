Pa. Dept. of Health unveils "Your Turn" tool, defends state's vaccination rollout

The Pa. Department of Health unveiled on Feb. 9 a new tool called “Your Turn” to help determine when someone is eligible for the vaccine.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Department of Health unveiled on Feb. 9 a new tool called “Your Turn” to help determine when someone is eligible for the vaccine.

The tool asks several questions to determine is a person is eligible, then directs them to a map of pharmacies that offer the vaccine.

“Your Turn” provides “education and awareness to folks about where they fall on the prioritization strategy,” according to Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin.

Many Pennsylvanians, however, say their main concern is scheduling and receiving the vaccine.

The state has not developed any additional help in that regard, despite many of those eligible reporting trouble finding an appointment or waiting on multiple pharmacy lists.

Proponents of a centralized registration system, like those in New Jersey and Ohio, say it reduces the chaos and anxiety of the search for vaccine appointments.

Pennsylvania state officials don’t plan on moving to a centralized registration system, saying it would not speed up the process.

“The centralized system would not help with the limited supply that we’re working with,” Mauldin said. “I will note, however, that the Your Turn tool will help folks with that future communication.”

Pennsylvania ranks 38th among states in shots given per capita, according to the latest data from the CDC.

State officials blame the slow rollout on a lack of doses from the federal government.

As of February 13 Pennsylvania will have been allocated 2,439,550 vaccine doses in total and administered at least one dose to 1,049,609 people, according to the Department of Health.

Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A group includes about 4 million people, millions more than the doses allocated to the state so far.

Officials would not give a timeline on when the state might move to start vaccinating 1B, which includes first responders and grocery store workers.

“We’re still continuing to collaborate with the federal government to understand how our allocations may grow, but for the may our focus is on 1A, and that’s where it will stay for the time being,” Mauldin said.

The Biden administration committed to increasing vaccine shipments to states by about 20 percent over the next three weeks.