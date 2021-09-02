PA Dept. of Health launches new 'Your Turn' website to help residents understand where they fall in the COVID-19 vaccine prioritization effort

Visitors to the site can use it to learn if it's their turn to receive the vaccine, and, if they are, be directed how to find a vaccine provider.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday it has launched a new tool called Your Turn to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization effort -- and to be alerted when it is their turn to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since all seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, Pennsylvanians younger than 65 can use this tool to determine if it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release. “When it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania and for us to let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated.

Those who do not have internet access or are unable to use the Your Turn tool can call 877-PA-HEALTH and speak with a representative to determine eligibility, the department said.

If the person is eligible, the representative will help them locate nearby vaccine providers and provide contact information so they can make a vaccine appointment directly with a provider.

With initial supplies extremely limited, the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in phases, the department said. Qualifying for a vaccine does not guarantee available doses or appointments. Those who do qualify can then visit the vaccine provider map to set up an appointment with a provider or get on that provider’s contact list.

Your Turn will be used for the sole purpose of determining eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania and will replace the current eligibility quiz on the pa.gov website, the department said. Using the tool does not register an individual to receive a vaccine and does not guarantee a vaccination appointment.

Eligibility is based on prioritizations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which have been implemented in the commonwealth’s COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

“We are working to vaccinate everyone in Pennsylvania who wishes to receive a vaccination,” Beam said. “While you are waiting for your turn to receive a vaccine, you can visit the provider map to view vaccine providers around you, but remember, please do not register with a vaccine provider until it is your turn.