Pa Department of Corrections extends visitation suspension

Department of Corrections extends visit suspension, enhanced screening of all employees through April 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announces changes amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, including extending the visitation suspension. 

Enhanced employee screenings and all visitations were initially suspended on March 13.

“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said. “We believe that limiting who enters our prisons has been a good protocol to put in place.”

Some steps taken by DOC employees to mitigate COVID-19 are: 

  • Suspended all visits, while increasing phone calls, emails and implementing video visitation
  • Issued personal protective equipment, including masks, to staff and inmates
  • Enhanced employee screening
  • Provided free bars of anti-bacterial soap to inmates
  • Increased availability of hand sanitizers throughout facilities and offices
  • Increased cleaning frequency throughout facilities and offices
  • Directed non-essential staff to work from home
  • Modified library operations so inmates can still receive books without going to the library
  • Closed all barber and cosmetology shops
  • Implemented a plan for in-cell education
  • Suspended outside inmate work crews
  • Provides updated information daily to employees
  • Eliminated inmate co-pay for flu related illness assessment
  • Increased medical and pharmaceutical supplies to treat inmates
  • Implemented individual quarantine measures for staff and inmate safety
  • Furloughed paroled individuals from centers to home plans
  • Revised parole contacts with parolees based upon severity of offense
  • Working with the parole board to maximize releases
  • Reviewing parole detainers for individuals in county jails and state prisons
  • Expediting the release process for anyone with a pending home plan
  • Reviewing inmates within the state prison system who are beyond their minimum sentences
  • Giving each inmate released a medical screening and referring to doctors when appropriate
  • Continued access to law libraries
  • Announced that on March 28, the DOC will begin using SCI Retreat as the sole intake facility for male inmates and parole violators
  • Worked with unions to form alternate work schedule agreements for essential staff so they can trade/switch shifts due to child care needs