Pa Department of Corrections extends visitation suspension

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announces changes amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, including extending the visitation suspension.
Enhanced employee screenings and all visitations were initially suspended on March 13.
“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said. “We believe that limiting who enters our prisons has been a good protocol to put in place.”
Some steps taken by DOC employees to mitigate COVID-19 are:
- Suspended all visits, while increasing phone calls, emails and implementing video visitation
- Issued personal protective equipment, including masks, to staff and inmates
- Enhanced employee screening
- Provided free bars of anti-bacterial soap to inmates
- Increased availability of hand sanitizers throughout facilities and offices
- Increased cleaning frequency throughout facilities and offices
- Directed non-essential staff to work from home
- Modified library operations so inmates can still receive books without going to the library
- Closed all barber and cosmetology shops
- Implemented a plan for in-cell education
- Suspended outside inmate work crews
- Provides updated information daily to employees
- Eliminated inmate co-pay for flu related illness assessment
- Increased medical and pharmaceutical supplies to treat inmates
- Implemented individual quarantine measures for staff and inmate safety
- Furloughed paroled individuals from centers to home plans
- Revised parole contacts with parolees based upon severity of offense
- Working with the parole board to maximize releases
- Reviewing parole detainers for individuals in county jails and state prisons
- Expediting the release process for anyone with a pending home plan
- Reviewing inmates within the state prison system who are beyond their minimum sentences
- Giving each inmate released a medical screening and referring to doctors when appropriate
- Continued access to law libraries
- Announced that on March 28, the DOC will begin using SCI Retreat as the sole intake facility for male inmates and parole violators
- Worked with unions to form alternate work schedule agreements for essential staff so they can trade/switch shifts due to child care needs