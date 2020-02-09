Pa. counties report high rates of positive COVID-19 tests

Perry County has the third highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania, but the numbers can be misleading.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is closely monitoring several counties that are reporting high rates of positive COVID-19 test results. Perry County has the third highest percent positivity rate in the state at 6.9 percent, according to state data.

The Department of Health calculates the percent positivity by the number of people who test positive, during a 7-day period, divided by the number of people who are tested. Retested individuals are included, which does lower percent positivity rates.

In late July, Perry County was listed as the only area in South Central Pennsylvania that did not have travel restrictions in states like Vermont. The county had one of the lowest percent positivity rates, until a spike in cases in late August.

“We are not aware of any major outbreaks at nursing homes or other facilities, so we think the spread has been community spread,” said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Department of Health.

Perry County Commissioners believe test result turnaround times could also be a factor. Results had been taking one week to 10 days to come back. Some patients are now getting their test results within 2 to 3 days, said Commissioner Gary Eby.

The county has been responsive and responsible in their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, Commissioner Eby added. They encourage social-distancing, provide masks and hand sanitizers to people who need them and actively talk with school districts about safely reopening.

County Commissioners have also been working with Hamilton Health and Sadler Health to increase testing capabilities and set up mobile testing units to provide access to more families.

Despite the high rate of positive tests, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county has declined within the past seven days.

In the week of August 14-20, Perry County had 21 new cases of the virus. During the week of August 21-27, only 14 new cases were reported. There are now 158 confirmed cases in the county, with 18 probable cases, state health data shows.

“With a smaller population, the positive test results have influenced the data,” Wardle said.