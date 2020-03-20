PA College of Health Sciences donates its entire supply of ventilators to LG Health in case they're needed for COVID-19 treatment

Ventilators at hospitals are in short supply as they try to keep up with the coronavirus outbreak.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences said Friday it is donating its entire supply of ventilators to Lancaster General Hospital to help treat any future patients who contract COVID-19.

Health officials say ventilators are in short supply as coronavirus spreads across the country. The PA College of Health Sciences gave Lancaster General its six ventilators in an effort to help.

"We know that the ventilator shortage is a challenge within our state and across the world, which can be a barrier to treating an increased volume of patients," said Jim Christie, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences Respiratory Care Program Chair. "This contribution is a small, but powerful thing we could do to support our community and specifically our fellow health care workers. We know the critical work they're doing—and we're grateful for them and to support them.