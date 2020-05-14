Owner of two York-area diners gets warning from state for opening dine-in service in defiance of governor

Round the Clock Diner and Round the Clock Diner East received written warnings today, a spokesperson for the PA Dept. of Agriculture said.

YORK, Pa. — The operator of two York-area diners that opened over the weekend in defiance of the Governor Tom Wolf administration received warning letters from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Thursday, a department spokesperson said.

Themi Sacarellos, owner of the Round the Clock Diner on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township and Round the Clock Diner East on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, opened his establishments for dine-in service on Mother's Day, and kept them open this week.

On Thursday, each restaurant received a warning letter from the Department of Agriculture -- part of an enforcement plan the department outlined Thursday against restaurants that offer dine-in service in violation of the governor's directives, which allows only for takeout and delivery service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s important that Pennsylvania’s restaurants don’t stray from the course now, we’ve come too far, sacrificed too much to change our path,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in a press release Thursday. “Restaurants are encouraged to continue only offering their services for carry-out or delivery. I, along with all of Pennsylvania, am grateful for your dedication to maintaining these life-saving measures.”

The Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Safety will send inspectors to establishments that are reported for offering dine-in service, the enforcement outline said.

Once confirmed, the department said it will take following actions actions violators:

Warning letter from the Departments of Agriculture and Health;

Follow up inspection;

If still in violation of the order at follow up inspection, adjudication to suspend the businesses retail food license;

If the business continues to operate after license is revoked, citations will be filed with the magisterial district judge;

The department may pursue civil penalties of up to $10,000 per day of violation.