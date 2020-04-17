One-on-one with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine

In an interview with Newswatch 16's Ryan Lackey, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine talked about many issues related to COVID-19's impact on northeastern Pennsylvania, including Hazleton.
She acknowledges that it is a place the state is keeping a close eye on and has been working to determine why there are so many cases there.
"The community does have a large non-English-speaking community, a large population in the food industry, and so they're not able to stay home because they're helping us in terms of distributing life-sustaining food, and also a lot of multi-generational homes and all that can lead to the spread of COVID-19 and the increasing numbers," said Dr. Levine.
