One-on-one with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine

The secretary spoke exclusively with Newswatch 16 on Friday morning.

In an interview with Newswatch 16's Ryan Lackey, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine talked about many issues related to COVID-19's impact on northeastern Pennsylvania, including Hazleton.

She acknowledges that it is a place the state is keeping a close eye on and has been working to determine why there are so many cases there.

"The community does have a large non-English-speaking community, a large population in the food industry, and so they're not able to stay home because they're helping us in terms of distributing life-sustaining food, and also a lot of multi-generational homes and all that can lead to the spread of COVID-19 and the increasing numbers," said Dr. Levine.

