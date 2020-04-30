One local brewery is giving back to Pennsylvania's hospitality workers

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry is taking a hard hit leaving many restaurant and hotel workers unemployed.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Ahead of the launch of Tröegs Independent Brewing’s latest Scratch Series, dozens of pre-orders had already been placed. However, the money will not be going to Tröegs.

Chris Trogner, co-founding brother of Tröegs, says, “We thought from a brewery standpoint we do small batches of beer all the time, we have a new scratch beer release coming up. And we thought one way we could give back was to give 100% of those proceeds directly to the Restaurant and Lodging Association".

Trogner explains they’re joining together with the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania to help provide emergency assistance to front-line hospitality industry workers. He says, “Anyone who was working in a restaurant or hotel that has been laid off or is currently not working because of the closures will be able to apply for a grant directly through this association”

This soft and hazy IPA has been available for preorder online since Monday and Trogner says the orders are rolling in. Trogner says, “We’re about fifty percent of the way there in pre-sales. So we’ve raised close to five thousand dollars so far. We’re very hopeful that we are going to get to ten thousand dollars”.

The goal is to raise ten thousand dollars through sales of this hop-forward beer – all of which will directly benefit essential service industry workers during this time. Trogner says, “These are tough times for everyone so hopefully we can all stay together and get through this on the other side as a group and we come out of this a little bit stronger. Hopefully, the restaurant and hotel industry slowly bounces back as things start to normalize”