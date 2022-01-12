As Covid-19 cases rise, many may be wondering whether their mask is still effective against Omicron

Dr. John D. Goldman with UPMC says that despite the CDC's recommendation, he believes surgical masks do the job.

YORK, Pa. — Mask-wearing policies have been changing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently said it’s considering an update to its mask guidance, and recommends that Americans use higher quality mask options like N95s or KN95s.

This comes as COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to rise.

“We have had record amounts of Covid-19 cases in the United States. yesterday we had 1.4 million cases. That’s almost 5 times higher than the peak last winter," said Dr. John D. Goldman, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UPMC.

People have used all kinds of masks since the beginning of the pandemic.

“A surgical mask is better than a cloth mask, and a properly fitted N95 is better than a surgical mask, but it isn’t a night and day difference," says Goldman.

Goldman says that despite the CDC's recommendation, he believes surgical masks do the job.

“I personally recommend a surgical mask," he says. "I think that a poorly fitted N95 is probably the equivalent of a surgical mask. It’s a lot more comfortable and you’re likely to wear it for longer."

And although a cloth mask is better than no mask, Goldman says it isn’t as effective in protecting against COVID-19.

“They just aren’t as thick, they don’t block much of the air and what we’ve also said is that cloth masks are good at protecting other people, surgical masks protect both other people and yourself," says Goldman.

Goldman says that there’s also one thing that has remained constant throughout the whole pandemic, despite some people believing otherwise.

“There is a tremendous amount of data that masks work," says Goldman.