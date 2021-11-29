UPMC doctor weighs in on Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant

More than 3,000 cases of Omicron have been discovered in at least a dozen countries, sparking concerns in Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — A new variant of COVID-19, called Omicron, is spreading.

More than 3,000 cases of the variant were discovered in South Africa last Thursday.

Cases have since spread to other countries including:

South Africa

Canada

United Kingdom

Spain

Portugal

Botswana

Australia

Belgium

Italy

Hong Kong

Israel

Germany

"What we’re seeing is that this virus mutates rapidly and new variants appear frequently," said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

So far, at least 44 countries have imposed travel restrictions on African nations to help mitigate the spread. Some say the events remind them of the beginning of the pandemic and as a society we may be headed in the wrong direction.

"We were getting to a place where we might see normal in the future but we just can seem to get it together as a humanity," said Stephanie Sullivan, a York County resident.

Doctors say it is still too early to tell how symptoms of the omicron variant is different from others.

"If we start to see that the delta variant is displaced by the omicron variant then we’ll have to worry because we will see more. However, if we don’t we still have to be careful because it’s cold and flu season," said Goldman.

While doctors are not sure if the vaccine stands a chance against omicron, they are encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution.

In a statement, vaccine maker Pfizer said:

Pfizer and BioNTech are remaining vigilant, and we are constantly conducting surveillance efforts focused on monitoring for emerging variants that potentially escape protection from our vaccine. As always, we will continue to follow the science as we examine the best approaches to protecting people against COVID-19. In the event that vaccine-escape variant emerges, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days, subject to regulatory approval.

Goldman predicts the Omicron variant may not be as strong as the Delta variant and there's a chance we may not see it in the coming weeks.