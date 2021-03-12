1st confirmed omicron case in Pennsylvania is reported

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Health officials are reporting the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Pennsylvania, a man in his 30s from Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the case in a news release Friday.
No other details were immediately available, including whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had been traveling.
Health officials say contact tracing is underway.
People in at least five other states have tested positive for omicron.
Scientists are still learning about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some suspect, and whether it can thwart vaccines.