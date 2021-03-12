1st confirmed omicron case in Pennsylvania is reported

No other details were immediately available, including whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had been traveling.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Health officials are reporting the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Pennsylvania, a man in his 30s from Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the case in a news release Friday.

No other details were immediately available, including whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had been traveling.

Health officials say contact tracing is underway.

People in at least five other states have tested positive for omicron.