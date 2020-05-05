Ocean City beach, boardwalk will reopen on May 9 after shut down due to coronavirus

Social distancing guidelines still apply during the reopening.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City beach and boardwalk will reopen as early as Saturday after weeks of shut down due to coronavirus safety concerns, according to an Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

The mayor of Ocean City announced at a City Council meeting that the beach, boardwalk and inlet parking lot will reopen on May 9 with social distancing guidelines in mind.

The decision to open up the beach is an effort to allow the city to transition from having smaller crowds to larger crowds during peak season and Memorial Day weekend, Meehan said. He believes people will not crowd the beaches.

“This is a way to give nearby residents more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits. The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect,” said Town of Ocean City and the Office of the Governor in a joint statement.

Meehan said everyone will have to take responsibility for their actions and do the right thing when it comes to social distancing and being safe during the coronavirus.

The city will be posting social distancing signs along the boardwalk and police will be patrolling the area for safety reasons, Meehan said.

This change comes after Ocean City officials previously extended the closure of the beach and boardwalk through May 15 in accordance with Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home order.

Last month, Ocean City officials closed the beaches after large crowds were reported during the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland.

Restaurants on the boardwalk will remain open for carry-out service only.

