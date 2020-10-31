New York State ends travel advisory list, shifts to new testing policy

Those traveling to New York must take a COVID-19 test before traveling and after arriving.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's Travel Advisory list is being retired and is instead transitioning into a new travel testing policy seen here. Governor Andrew Cuomo previously announced the change but gave further details on how it will work during a conference call with reporters Saturday morning.

Under the new testing policy there will no longer be a quarantine list or state metrics. Instead those traveling to New York must take a COVID-19 test before traveling and after arriving.

Anyone traveling to New York State must take a COVID-19 test before arriving and then show proof of a negative test within three days upon arrival in New York. The test can be taken up to three days before traveling.

Once arriving in New York State, the traveler must quarantine for three days, then take another COVID-19 test on the fourth day. If the test comes back positive, then the traveler must continue to quarantine for a total of 14 days. The governor says those who choose not to get tested must remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Cuomo says New Yorkers who are traveling out of state for less than 24 hours must now also take a COVID-19 test within four days of arrival. However, this rule does not apply to those New Yorkers who are returning from neighboring states such as New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

"The ship of State is sailing well: New York is the third lowest positivity rate in the nation and New Yorkers should be very proud of what they're doing," Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday. "However, travel has become an issue, the rest of the states pose a threat. We're going to a new plan given the changing facts, and the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy.