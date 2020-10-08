'Numerous' Central Dauphin athletes test positive for COVID-19, forcing school district to suspend all sports activities

The school has implemented its Athletic Health and Safety Plan and has cancelled all team workouts and gatherings for at least a week, Supt. Dr. Norman Miller says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several student-athletes at Central Dauphin High School have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the school district to implement its Athletic Health and Safety plan, according to a letter to parents sent by CD Superintendent Dr. Norman Miller.

In addition, Miller's message said, "numerous athletes have been present at community events as well as conditioning and practices."

As a result, for the next week, all scheduled team workouts and gatherings have been cancelled for all sports, Miller said.

"This is being done in order to avoid further community spread among both students and athletes whose health and welfare must be the District’s primary and only concern," Miller said. "Safety measures, including thorough disinfection of equipment and areas used by all teams, are being taken."

Miller said the actions are "regrettable, but required," and "reflect the sacrifices we all must make in order to have the opportunity to continue participating in school and sports."

"2020 has been the most challenging year in recent history, but the lesson we take from it is the choices we make today create the options we have tomorrow," Miller said. "If we are collectively successful in making the right choices, we hope to return to practices."

Miller said the school district will "do everything possible to provide accurate and timely information -- within the privacy and reporting rules imposed upon us by federal and state authorities."