Number of vaccines 'needs to increase greatly,' says Pennsylvania leaders as President Biden debuts new plan

Pennsylvania is preparing to tackle President Joe Biden's new plan for the pandemic without the help of a critical member of the team: PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is set to become the new U.S. assistant health secretary.

"What we've heard from the federal government is what I would say is a renewed effort to want to help us," said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas. "We had reach out from our partners at FEMA letting us know that they would certainly be open to any projects that we might have that they may be interested in helping to fund for vaccine distribution."

Thomas said PEMA is working alongside the PA Dept. of Health not only to distribute PPE but also doses of vaccine. He said PPE has become more widely available in recent months. But, he acknowledged available doses of the vaccine remain low.

"The limiting factor with all of this is the supply chain of vaccine," he said.

With people 65 and older now eligible for the vaccine, the demand has skyrocketed with many people who attempting to schedule an appointment through the state website. Yet, many have been met with online waiting rooms or emails apologizing that appointments are no longer available at certain locations.

Did you recently become eligible to get the COVID-19 shot? How has your experience been trying to get one? The ongoing hurdles & changes coming as a new President takes over & as PA's Sect of Health is tapped for a new role in the nation. @FOX43 at 4 https://t.co/4jZ1i3FALp pic.twitter.com/R4xBqbfKSi — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 21, 2021

"It's a finite number that Pennsylvania gets every week. That needs to increase. That really needs to increase greatly to be able to provide the level of vaccines that all of us want to provide to Pennsylvania citizens," said Thomas.

Thomas said FEMA is working with the PA Dept of Health to set up vaccination clinics within communities that do not have enough vaccine providers.

However, health leaders will have to forge ahead with their plans without the help of one key asset, Dr. Rachel Levine.

"I think the country as a whole is going to be in much better hands now with Rachel in her new position," added Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin.

As @POTUS rolls out a new pandemic plan that will impact Pennsylvania, I asked state leaders if they're worried over how PA will tackle the pandemic w/o @SecretaryLevine, who's set to become the US assistant health sect. See what PEMA & the DCED had to say about her #RachelLevine pic.twitter.com/dkvsRoSD96 — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 21, 2021