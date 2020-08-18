Northeastern School District will not go all virtual to start the school year

Northeastern School District school board voted not to change the current back to school plan to an all virtual start.

Under the current plan, families are able to choose to send children to school for in-person learning or a 100% online learning option.

Safety measures are in place to keep students and faculty safe, for example, social distancing in classrooms, increased cleaning porotcols, and reducing sharing of materials.

