Non-profit and health organizations team up to encourage vaccine distribution in communities of color

These organizations held a walk in, pop-up clinic Friday, May 7, to promote access to the COVID-19 vaccine to those who cannot receive it easily.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One reason to the decline in demand of the COVID-19 vaccine is the limited access in communities of color.

"We want to continue providing equity and access to communities of color and other marginalized communities." said Blanding Watson, President of the Lancaster branch of the NAACP.

"By partnering with other institutions and organizations, I think it improves and helps our outreach efforts," said Watson.

Out of 20 people who walked in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, only one registered.

Kathleen McKenzie, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Blue Shield says it's because of this community engagement matters.

"Access to a computer is very difficult, access to a church in your neighborhood is easy, said McKenzie, we had 19 people who if we weren't here in their community, wouldn't be vaccinated today and their lives wouldn't be saved.

Cynthia Lester-Moody, director of commercial claims operations of United Concordia Dental, and member of The Links, Inc., also emphasized the importance of women receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

It's important that they are healthy," said Lester-Moody, "we say similarly who gives oxygen to the family- the mother gives oxygen to the family, so we want to make sure they're healthy so they can bring the family along."

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health was not apart of this pop-up clinic but has said they are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics also to aid vulnerable communities.

Alice Yoder, director of community health at Penn Medicine LGH, says partnering with community groups is a step forward to community members trusting the vaccine.

"We feel a big part of that is the relationship they have with the community, and hopefully too that they feel confident with us as a health care provider," said Yoder.

Lancaster General Health will continue to hold pop-up clinics throughout the month of May during these dates and at these locations:

May 10, 17, and 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise.

May 12, 19, and 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise.

May 13, 20, and 27 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Carter & MacRae Elementary School, 251 S. Prince St., Lancaster.