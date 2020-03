Hersheypark plans to open on May 1

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark announces will not be opening for Springtime In The Park and expects to open on May 1.

A social media post from Hersheypark says the impacts of COVID-19 are the reason the park will not have it's annual Springtime In The Park on select dates between April 4-19.

Any tickets purchased for Springtime In The Park may be used during teh summer season through July 31.