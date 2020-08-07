Report: NFL, union working on opt-out plan for players

Players could have the chance to sit out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic if they declare by a certain date.

The NFL and its players' union are working out details for allowing players to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The players would need to announce their intention to opt-out by a certain date which has yet to be determined, according to Pelissero. Opt-outs could be for players or their family members with pre-existing conditions or for those who have a general concern about COVID-19.

How an opt-out would affect a player's contract has yet to be determined.

The NBA and Major League Baseball, both of which are preparing to resume or start their seasons, respectively, have already had players announce they will sit out in 2020.

