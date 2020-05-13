New testing site opens in Lancaster

Lancaster County health systems are updating local COVID-19 resources, including the opening of a new testing site and the closing of a donation site.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County health systems are updating local COVID-19 resources to shift to the “new normal,” including the opening of a new testing site and the closing of a donation site.

Expanded testing is essential to getting people back to work, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials have said.

As more testing becomes available, it could be used to test symptomatic as well as asymptomatic people, alerting COVID-19 patients early.

“Many patients have no symptoms or they might be transferring virus before the symptoms develop,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By testing them when they start to develop symptoms, we`re missing people.”

Patient First is opening a testing site at their Lancaster location on Oregon Pike on May 14.

Patient First currently offers COVID-19 testing in the Central Pennsylvania area at its center on Jonestown Rd. in Harrisburg

“A lot of patients have called in. They`re not feeling well, they want to know if they have COVID,” said Ian Slinkman, vice president of public relations for Patient First. “We want to make that service available.”

Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments can be made by calling (717) 925-2995.

A doctor’s note is not required to schedule an appointment, though there is a screening process.

Those eligible have COVID-19 symptoms, as defined by Patient First:

You have at least one of the following:

Coughing

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty Breathing

OR you have at least two of the following:

Fever

Chills

Sore Throat

Fatigue

Body Aches or Muscle Pain

Headache

Nausea and/or Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of Appetite

Loss of Smell and/or Taste

Others eligible for testing without COVID-19 symptoms include healthcare workers, first responders, those who live in a nursing home or other congregate living facility, those who have had prolonged contact with a COVID-19 patient, and those who require testing for work or before a surgery.

As demand for testing rises, donations of COVID-19-related materials have fallen, according to Lancaster General Health. Due to decreased traffic, Lancaster General Health’s Donation and Materials Center at Clipper Magazine Stadium will close at 2 p.m. May 16.

The health system is still accepting hand-sewn masks, as well as the following medical supplies:

Masks: N95 surgical masks; paper masks (ear loop or tie) in original carton

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Gowns: disposable water-resistant cover gowns in original carton

Gloves, non-latex, all sizes, in original carton

Head covers, disposable bouffant type with elastic band

Shoe covers, disposable

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods