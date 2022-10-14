Study: Half of COVID-19 survivors still deal with symptoms

A new Scottish study found that one in 20 people had not recovered between six and 18 months after infection and 42% reported recovering partially.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The U.S government estimates that between 7 million to 23 million Americans are suffering from long-term COVID-19 effects. They’re better known as ‘long-haulers.’

“They get better from COVID-19, in respiratory and other issues, but other symptoms linger around. It could be for like several weeks, and some people will be sick for several months," said Dr. Nitin Patel from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

A new Scottish study found that one in 20 people had not recovered between six and 18 months after infection and 42% reported recovering partially.

Long COVID-19 was more likely in patients who had been hospitalized, those who were older, female, and lived in lower-income communities.

A lot of these patients went to their doctors for help, but some didn’t know how to provide assistance.

“Primary care physicians just really weren’t sure what to do with these patients, I mean they’re having debilitating symptoms that are just lingering and lingering and lingering and they’re just not sure what to do with that," said Emily Kohler, the lead nurse of the Wellspan COVID Care program.

Many healthcare systems, including Wellspan, set up programs to help patients deal with these symptoms.

The COVID-19 care program at Wellspan opened last year and continues to see patients every day.

“We see a significant number of patients, and we definitely see a number of referrals come in significantly," said Kohler.

The program is focused on helping patients dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19.

“Those effects could be everything from fatigue, brain fog, emotional fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell," said Kohler.

Health experts say the number of ‘long-haulers’ is expected to rise as COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease. They hope these will lead to more clarity.